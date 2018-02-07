Principal shares how school is coping with loss of 2 students

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) - Students, faculty and staff at North Vermilion High School are still reeling after two students were killed by a suspected drunk driver, in a car crash Sunday evening.

Two other students were hospitalized for their injuries, one has since been released.

Tommy Byler, Principal of North Vermilion High School, tells News 10 that the mood inside his school Monday was extremely somber, but Tuesday has been a little bit better, and he hopes progress will continue.

"Ultimately you know, you have to be strong for your students," said Byler.

The Principal along with his faculty and staff, are doing everything they can to support their students during this difficult time.

"We've always prided ourself on being a family and a community school, and so basically we're addressing it just like a family would," said Byler.

On Sunday evening, North Vermilion High students, 16-year-old Alana Duhon of Abbeville, and 15-year-old Sydney Colomb of Maurice, were killed in a car accident.

Two of their friends survived, one is still in the hospital.

State Police say 20-year-old Tyler Meaux of Kaplan was driving the wrong wayon Highway 167, when he hit the girls' car head on.

Meaux is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and is suspected of driving impaired.

He is also facing a pending trial for an O.W.I. arrest in April of 2016.

"Just knowing that there's any survivors...I mean it's amazing anybody walked away from an accident that traumatic," said Byler.

The flag in front of North Vermilion High School is being flown at half staff, to honor those victims of Sunday's tragedy.

"We;re supporting each other, we're talking, we're sharing the good times, we're grieving together, we're crying together, so no different than how any family would address it," said Byler.

Counselor have been on campus since Monday to help students with their grief.

Teachers have also been well-versed on how they should talk to their students about the tragedy.

"If instruction is what they needed, we gave it to them. If compassion is what they needed, that's what we gave them," said Byler.

One of the grieving activities included writing a special memory of Alana and Sydney, to one day give to their family.

Byler says they will get through this together.

"We're going to remember the memory of our two fallen classmates, but then we're also going to celebrate the good times. Those kids were happy-go-lucky children and we're going to share that," said Byler.

