Portion of Stelly Road in Carencro to close for drainage culvert installation

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) - In Carencro, Stelly Road will be closed between LA 1252 and Rue Carnot beginning today at 7:00 a.m. until tomorrow afternoon at 5:00 p.m.

Lafayette's Public Works will be installing drainage culverts across the roadway.

Detour routes will be provided and local access will be maintained.