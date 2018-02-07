OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A student who was waiting on a school bus in Opelousas last month reportedly found cocaine at the bus stop.

Police have not said how much cocaine was found.

According to Public Information Officer, Sgt. Crystal Leblanc, the student was a 3rd grader who attended Park Vista Elementary School.

Leblanc said the student was initially afraid to surrender the package fearing that he would get into trouble.

Towards the end of the school day she said he decided to surrender the drugs to a school administrator who then contacted police.

After talking to the student, Leblanc said police ran an analysis on the substance and determined that it was in fact cocaine.

Because the drug could have been thrown from a vehicle, or dropped at the bus stop, no adult was found at fault, Leblanc said.

The St. Landry Parish School Board has taken over the investigation because no crime was committed, she said.