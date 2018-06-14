Pastor accused of Sexual Misconduct turns himself into St. Landry Parish authorities

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY) - According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On Monday, May 21, 2018 the Juvenile Section of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office opened an investigation of sexual misconduct when a male victim reported that he was molested (sexually assaulted) by his hometown priest, Father Steven Michael Guidry."

According to the report, the assault occurred when he was 16 years old at Father Guidry's home in Morrow.

On Wednesday, June 13, 2018 Father Guidry reported to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office with his attorney and confessed that he provided the victim with alcohol and admitted to the sexual assault.

Father Guidry surrendered to authorities this morning at the parish jail and was charged with molestation of a juvenile or a person with a physical or mental disability and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.