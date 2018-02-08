Parade horses looking for homes following Carnival season

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Facebook)

Nineteen horses appearing in parades around the state this Carnival season will be available for adoption after the parades roll.

The Humane Society of Louisiana said they are working with Cascade Stables in New Orleans to facilitate the adoptions.

There is now heightened concern for the welfare of horses this year following a video shared on social media showing a rider violently beating his horse.

The rider in that situation was cited for cruelty, and his horse was confiscated by authorities.

Adoption fees for the horses range from $650 to about $1,500. Applications can be made online.

The Humane Society created a Facebook page to encourage the adoption of the horses.

All horses photos, videos and bios are posted! This year's horses are TAGS MG16-MG34. If you're looking at Tags MG1-MG15, those are from 2017 and all are adopted. We hid most of the old horses posts but the videos still pop up some. So look at the tag numbers to know if they are current horses for adoption.

If you're interested in adopting a horse you can fill out an application and email it to mardigrashorses2017@gmail. com. Please be sure to fill out all the references and put their phone numbers. We need a vet reference, a farrier reference and a barn reference or a personal reference.



Word APPLICATION TO ADOPT

https://drive.google.com/ file/d/ 0B4xVoyYUK_ABdmxfRzRGQXR4Un c/view?usp=sharing



PDF APPLICATION TO ADOPT

https://drive.google.com/ file/d/ 0B4xVoyYUK_ABME12SGs5dmk4aD g/view?usp=sharing



If you want to meet any of the horses, you will have to make an appointment with the stable.



The horses will be available to pick up on Wednesday, February 14th, the day after Mardi Gras! They are located at a stable in New Orleans, Louisiana. If transport is need, the adopter will have to arrange that. A few of the volunteers might have connections to foster temporarily until transport can happen if needed but probably not longer than a week or two.



The adoption fee goes to the stable. They had the horses vetted and shoed and it goes to cover all costs.



