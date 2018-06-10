Overnight shooting in Crowley leaves multiple victims wounded

CROWLEY, (La) - Crowley Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 200 th block of Westwood Drive just before midnight on Saturday.



Shots were fired in the 1000 block of West Seventh Street. Authorities say the victims then drove to the 200 block of Westwood where the emergency call was made.



Police say, one victim is in serious condition and another is in stable condition. One victim had minor injuries. A person of interest is detained at this time at the Crowley Police department.



This is ongoing investigation, we will update as information becomes available.