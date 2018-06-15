Open Enrollment for Medicaid run 'Healthy Louisiana' program begins today

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) - Open enrollment for the Medicaid managed health care program, Healthy Louisiana, begins today and runs through July 31st.

Those enrolled in the program have the opportunity to choose a new health plan out of the five offered or do nothing and remain with their current plan.

Healthy Louisiana currently has nearly 1.5 million residents enrolled.

Changes to enrollment made during this timeframe will go into effect on September 1st.

All enrollees were mailed a letter notifying them of the open enrollment period and the steps needed if they want to make a change.

They will remain with that health plan for another year as long as they are still qualified to receive Medicaid.

Officials say there are several ways for a member to change health plans.

The Healthy Louisiana mobile app is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Members can also make changes by calling 1-8550229-6848 or CLICKING HERE.