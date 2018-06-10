Opelousas medical center to offer free fruits and vegetables to public

An Opelousas doctors office is working on growing a healthier community.

The Southwest Louisiana Primary Healthcare center, inc. is growing a city garden.

Tomatoes, squash, onions, and more can be seen growing behind the Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center.

Darin Lastrapes, a FNP, came up with the idea. He explained, "I see my patients suffering from diabetes, mental stress, blocked arteries. I want them to know how to eat better, and grow and a garden. It's hard for families to eat healthy because it gets expensive, so I want them them to have a place to learn how to grow our food. "



Retired NFL player Lloyd Mumphord works in the garden every day. He says it benefits him in multiple ways.

Mumphord said, "Im here early every morning, to afternoon. Gardening distracts me, it gives me my exercise... it also distresses me."

Although there is not enough evidence, Lastrapes believes gardening helps with mental stress. He invites not only his patients but also community members to come spend time in the garden. This is the first garden of its kind.

Lastrapes said the garden would not be possible without sponsors and donations. He hopes to get enough donations so that other facilities will be able to have a garden. He said, "I hope to have more then just this one, be a leader, show them how you can do this, and have more donations to make it bigger, and get greenhouses.."

For more information on how can you receive the free fruits and vegetables, visit their website.