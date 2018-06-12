Opelousas man charged with attempted murder after beating wife with prybar, knocking out teeth

A local man, accused of beating his wife with a prybar, is now facing charges of attempted second degree murder.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said the incident happened last month when they responded to a domestic violence complaint on Homer Richard Road in Opelousas.

Guidroz said deputies received a call that 35 year old Chet Allen Richard of Opelousas hit his wife in her vehicle with his van and was now beating her with a pipe and had broken her teeth.

When deputies arrived on scene Richard had fled the scene but detectives found his wife still in her vehicle suffering from injuries.

One witness reported that she was driving down the same road and noticed the vehicles in the road, and the altercation that was taking place and contacted police, Guidroz said.

The pry bar was recovered at the scene, according to Guidroz, and still had blood on it.

According to the victim, Richard sideswiped her vehicle then turned around and hit her head on, Guidroz said. He then exited his vehicle and tried to get into hers but the victim locked her door then Richard went back to his van and removed a pipe.

Richard returned and busted her window out then began to beat her with a pipe, according to Guidroz.

The victim sustained missing teeth along with multiple cuts and bruises throughout her body and was treated at a local hospital.

Richard was located and arrested and booked at the parish jail with no bond.