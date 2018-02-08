Officer actions justified in fatal shooting of Iberia Parish man, District Attorney says

IBERIA PARSH, La. - An officer was justified in shooting a New Iberia man during a call regarding a reported stabbing in July, 2016, 16th Judicial District Attorney M. Bofill Duhe announced Wednesday.

Shannon Labit was the suspect in the stabbing of two women prior to a two-hour standoff, which occurred at Labit’s trailer in the 600 block of McDonald Street in New Iberia.

Police have determined that Labit did not have a gun, but he told deputies he did and repeatedly threatened them saying "make them kill him" while holding a knife.

Labit was shot while charging at deputies with a cordless drill, according to the report, which is based on deputy statements, body and dash camera footage and other evidence provided by Louisiana State Police.

State Police investigated the officer-involved shooting and completed a thorough report which the District Attorney's Office reviewed.

According to Duhe, given the facts and the legal principals, the D.A.'s office has determined that the officer's actions were legally justified and that no criminal responsibility can be found for the deputy.