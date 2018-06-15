News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: June 15, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

A St. Landry Parish Priest has turned himself in on molestation charges. Investigators say Pastor Michael Guidry confessed to giving a then 16-year-old boy alcohol before sexually assaulting him. The alleged abuse happened years ago. He was released on bond, and will now await his court date.

A mother is speaking out in fear of her life after she says five suspects involved in her son's murder last month are still on the loose. One other suspect has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

An Acadiana woman created a data sheet to let first responders know about people and pets in homes during possible evacuations this hurricane season.

After more than a decade, the fight to get a street named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Breaux Bridge is complete. A dedication was held Thursday night to officially pay tribute to the late civil rights activist.

Open enrollment for the Medicaid managed health care program, Healthy Louisiana, begins today and runs through July 31st.

On Saturday LCG will hold it's household hazardous waste collection day at Cajun Field from 8:00 a.m. to Noon for residents of Lafayette and unincorporated areas.

Also on Saturday, the city of Jeanerette will hold a city-wide cleanup from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Chamber of Commerce will provide bags, details, water and more.

Field to Fashion is a new initiative that unites farmers and stylist in order to preserve Acadiana roots and put it to use today. The group is planting brown cotton seeds that will eventually be used in the local fashion industry.