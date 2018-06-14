News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: June 14, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. Deputies also discovered a stolen car at the scene.

A standoff lasted more than four hours Wednesday after a suspect barricaded himself in a shed. Police were called after the suspect was scene walking down the street with a sword. When sheriff's deputies arrived, the suspect shot at a drone, but finally came out after a battering ram was used to tear through a wall.

A Crowley man says he was wrongfully arrested for aggravated assault of a firearm while on his property. Chief Jimmy Broussard with the Crowley Police Department says he found out about the incident through social media and he urges others to contact law enforcement directly instead.

LUS Fiber is warning Lafayette citizens about scammers claiming that the company is being bought out. These scammers are claiming the company will be sold within the next 3 months forcing current customers to switch to other service providers. In a statement the Director of LUS Fiber, Terry Huval said "It is absolutely not for sale.

The Lafayette Parish School Board increases its school safety initiatives in its newly proposed budget. Plus the district receives about $1.3 million less in MFP funds than what was projected.

A $98,00 dollar water reseal project to a 90-year old Port Barre High School building is on hold. The project was set to be approved before finding other issues like flooring.

Parklets will soon be coming to Downtown Lafayette, for business owners to display their merchandise and restaurants to offer outdoor dining options. For more on how to apply for a parklet, CLICK HERE.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter is currently over capacity. The shelter is working towards a 'no kill' center, but space is limited. For anyone interested in adopting, fees will be waived from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. today.