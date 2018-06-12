News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: June 12, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un make progress at the summit in Singapore signing a document. Still no word on what the declaration said.

The body of a women was found in St. Landry parish over the weekend. She has been identified as Simone Robin of Breaux Bridge. State fire Marshall's says her body is involved in an arson investigation. Brandon Boutte has been arrested in connection with the fire that destroyed Robins home. No one has been arrested in connection with her death.

As Louisiana lawmakers get ready to enter into their 3rd special session of 2018, we take a look at what the first 15 day special session cost taxpayers. The house expended a total of over $451,000, the Senate spent a total over $191,000. The total amount spent with the house and the senate estimated $643,000.

A security change is coming to the St. Landry parish courthouse...additional officers will now be provided by the Opelousas Marshal's office instead of the sheriff's office. This comes after parish government would not pay $200,000 dollars to the sheriff's office.

The Lafayette Police Department has a shortage of police officers. The low numbers affect officers currently on the force and the community as a whole.

The Lafayette Fire Department adds 17 new fire fighters to its staff. The chief says the next step is to focus on retention. The graduation for the new recruits is Friday at the Domingue Center.