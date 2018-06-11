News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: June 11, 2018
- The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of woman whose body was found wrapped in a bloody blanket near the levee in St. Landry Parish.
- A shooting in Crowley left three men injured over the weekend and Crowley Police say they have a person of interest detained at this time.
- Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the Social Services Agency.
- Governor John bel Edwards signed a law that will allow Louisiana's public school teachers paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.
- Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center introduced a community garden to the citizens where they can receive free fruits and vegetables with a prescription from their healthcare provider.
- The Iberia Homeless Shelter will have an opening ceremony for its 2018 Raffle Fundraiser. The fundraiser will support the services the shelter provides. The ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m at Community First Bank on 1101 Admiral Doyle Drive.
- President Trump is in Singapore for the highly anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.
- LCG will hold the final public meeting for the University Avenue Corridor study Tuesday evening. Proposed design options and corridor features will be presented.
