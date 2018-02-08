New Development in a part of Lafayette plagued by dilapidated buildings.

"Club Real" will hold its grand opening tomorrow. The bar is opening in a place that city leaders call a segway to the downtown entertainment district.

Owners Johnathan Dugas and Raynard Guildry worked for 23 months on the club.

The property before needing an extreme makeover.

City Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux: "This was a blighted property. This was a safe haven for unfortunate owners. Now we have an active function here and we just have family ownership so it's just really really good for Lafayette."

The Club is also for those 25 and older, and that plays into the atmosphere they want to present.

"These gentlemen offer exquisite taste in our area. Their patio is unique, their sense of style is unique, and overall they just give the elaborate feel that our adult crowd needs here in Lafayette."

The grand opening of Club Real is Thursday.