Local

New details released on man booked on 12 counts intentional AIDS exposure

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2018 06:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2018 06:16 PM CDT

New details released on man booked on 12 counts intentional AIDS exposure

We have new information about a Rayne man arrested Monday on 12 counts of intentional exposure to the AIDS virus.

I spoke with a detective with the Rayne Police Department, and here's what he told me.

Joshua Dugas of Rayne is charged with intentionally exposing the AIDS virus to a juvenile.

The police received a complaint from an adult saying the suspect was spreading the HIV virus. 

That tip led them to start the investigation.

They uncovered the victim is 14-years-old, and the act was consensual.

Police say the suspect did not disclose he was HIV-positive.

Police tell us the crimes took place in different locations around the town.

Now a background check of Dugas shows he was charged in 2010 of committing the same crime, not disclosing he was HIV-positive.

Once again it was consensual, but the victim was not a juvenile. 

Dugas was not convicted of this crime because the victim dropped the charges.

Dugas was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was also in possession of a firearm.   

Dugas' bond is set at $75,000 dollars and he is being held in the Acadia Parish Jail.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center