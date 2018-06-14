Mother of murdered son speaks out in fear of her family's life Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

VILLE PLATTE, La. - Elizabeth LeDay's son Holden Ardoin was shot and killed on May 20th.

One suspect is charged with second degree murder which was later changed to manslaughter.

LeDay says there were five other suspects involved in the shooting and she now fears they will come back and hurt her and her family.

"It's hard...it's hard...to see them 5 boys is free and I can't even see my son or touch him or hold him or kiss him," says LeDay.

LeDay constantly reflects on the day she lost her son.

While that was nearly a month ago, she is still angry with those who she says were involved in the shooting.

"All six of em of one of em should've called 911," says LeDay.

LeDay says she knows who some of the suspects are and that before the incident, she considered them friends.

Something that's now drastically changed.

"They say he was his friends and to me, they wasn't friends... because if it would've been a friend, friends are going to try to save another friend life," says LeDay.

The booking was of the one suspect in jail was done with the Ville Platte Police Department but now the investigation turns here to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

Until they are found and charged, LeDay says she will continue to have trouble finding closure.

"They are so violent and I'm afraid they are going to try to do something to me so I can't even sleep at night because they stay out on the street," says LeDay.