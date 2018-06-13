Morgan City bank employee charged with stealing over $25,000 and fleeing to California

A Morgan City woman who failed to show up for work at a local bank was arrested after police located her thousands of miles away in Long Beach, California.

37 year old Stephanie L. Williams faces charges of theft over $25,000 and criminal damage to property.

Police say on May 02, 2018 investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detective's Division began an investigation in regards to the potential theft of funds from a local bank in the Morgan City area.

According to reports, the bank teller had not reported for work and administrators began to check her cash drawer and found that US currency had been damaged within the drawer and that a large sum of US Currency was missing from Williams' bank drawer.

Williams was identified as a suspect during the investigation.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Williams' arrest.

Information was developed that Williams had fled to the Long Beach, California area.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department corresponded with investigators from the Long Beach Police Department in a collaborative effort to have Williams located and taken into custody.

On June 12, 2018, Williams was located by investigators with the Long Beach Police Department and arrested on the outstanding warrants.

Williams was transported to the Long Beach Jail and is now awaiting the extradition process back to Morgan City, Louisiana.