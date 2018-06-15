MLK Memorial Drive now a reality in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) - - After more than a decade, the battle to memorialize a Breaux Bridge street after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is over.

The section of Berard Street between Mills and Bridge Street is now the memorial drive.

Next time you're in the city of Breaux Bridge, it won't be hard to see the bright purple signs hanging high, dedicated to the late Dr. King. But it didn't happen overnight

There was a push in 2006 to rename Begnaud Street after Martin Luther King, but the petition didn't quite gain enough signatures.

Fast forward 12 years and countless hours of rallying support, The Dr. Martin Lither King Memorial Drive is a reality.

"All our hard work pursuing this paid off", said Vincent Alexander, president of the Breaux Bridge-St. Martin NAACP.

He says since 2016 they've fought for the memorial, but some members didn't live to see the result.

"He was at the city council meetings with me when we were trying to make it happen and he didn't get to see it. But, it's okay, the main thing is, it's done now", Alexander explains.

During the dedication ceremony Thursday evening, Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais, Representative Terry Landry, and Senator Gerald Boudreaux spoke about the accomplishment of local government approving the measure.

Senator Boudreaux said, "Mayor, council, to all the citizens that are here tonight thank you for being here, thank you for not running from inclusiveness, for wanting to be a part of what I think is our higher calling which is to work together as brothers and sisters."

DOTD Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson was the nights guest speaker and capped his speech with a tip of the hat to Breaux Bridge leadership.

"Dr. Martin Luther King probably has as many streets named after him as you do Main Street, First Street, Second Street in towns all across this country. What makes this unique is this is a main road. If you want to get in and out of Breaux Bridge you have to come across this highway and Louisiana' DOTD is excited to be a part of making that happen," said Wilson.

The signs were placed on Berard Street at its intersection with Mills, Martin, and Bridge Street.

