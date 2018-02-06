Missing St. Martinville boater's body recovered in Bayou Amy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY)- Search crews recovered the body of a St. Martinville man from Bayou Amy this morning in St. Martin Parish.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents along with deputies from the St. Martin and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Offices recovered the body of Richard Pellerin, 54, from Bayou Amy around 8 a.m.

LDWF agents and sheriff office deputies were alerted around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 about a capsized vessel found in Bayou Amy. Agents and deputies learned the vessel was being operated by Pellerin and began searching for him.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused the vessel to capsize. Pellerin’s body was turned over to the St. Martin Parish coroner’s office. Upon recovery there was no personal flotation device found on Pellerin’s body.