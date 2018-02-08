Mayor-President Robideaux to discuss drainage improvements in press conference today
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux will hold a press conference to discuss his plan of drainage improvements for Lafayette Parish.
The press conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Lafayette City-Parish Council Auditorium.
This is Robideaux's next step in addressing drainage since the successful millage rededication was passed by voters in November.
