Mayor-President Robideaux to discuss drainage improvements in press conference today

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux will hold a press conference to discuss his plan of drainage improvements for Lafayette Parish.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Lafayette City-Parish Council Auditorium.

This is Robideaux's next step in addressing drainage since the successful millage rededication was passed by voters in November.