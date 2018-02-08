Mayor-President Robideaux to discuss drainage improvements in press conference today

By: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: Feb 08, 2018 07:51 AM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2018 07:51 AM CST

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux will hold a press conference to discuss his plan of drainage improvements for Lafayette Parish.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Lafayette City-Parish Council Auditorium.

This is Robideaux's next step in addressing drainage since the successful millage rededication was passed by voters in November.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Loca News

Video Center