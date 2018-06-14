Man fatally stabbed in Ville Platte

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LWP Communications / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the 300 block of Lincoln Road in Ville Platte this afternoon.

One man was killed in what appears to be a domestic altercation.

The victim's girlfriend is being held for questioning, Ville Platte Police Chief Neil Lartigue said.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.