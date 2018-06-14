Man fatally stabbed in Ville Platte
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the 300 block of Lincoln Road in Ville Platte this afternoon.
One man was killed in what appears to be a domestic altercation.
The victim's girlfriend is being held for questioning, Ville Platte Police Chief Neil Lartigue said.
We will update this story as new information becomes available.
