Duson Police investigating double fatality crash on Austria Road near Interstate 10

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 06:33 PM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2018 01:01 AM CST

Duson, La. - Duson Police Chief Kip Judice has confirmed with KLFY that detectives are investigating a double fatal car crash on Austria Road near Interstate 10.

Judice said police were called to the area around 6:15 p.m. regarding a head on collision. 

He said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Developing story.  Check back later for updates. 

