Duson Police investigating double fatality crash on Austria Road near Interstate 10
Duson, La. - Duson Police Chief Kip Judice has confirmed with KLFY that detectives are investigating a double fatal car crash on Austria Road near Interstate 10.
Judice said police were called to the area around 6:15 p.m. regarding a head on collision.
He said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Developing story. Check back later for updates.
