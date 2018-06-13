LUS Fiber warns of sale scam

LAFAYETTE, La.– LUS Fiber is warning Lafayette citizens about scam sales claims being made to

local residents from people representing other telecommunications companies. Over the past several

weeks, LUS Fiber has received numerous reports that sales agents representing another telecom provider are indicating that Lafayette’s community owned LUS Fiber business is in the process of being acquired.

According to alarmed LUS Fiber customers, the statements are being made by door‐to- door sales representatives who are stating that LUS Fiber will be sold within the next 3 months forcing current customers to switch to other service providers.

"Initially, LUS Fiber staff thought these were isolated instances, but it is now clear that the number of these false reports is increasing," the service provider said.

“Lafayette residents are being targeted by one of our competitors, and unfortunately, these aggressive sales tactics are creating alarm and confusion for LUS Fiber customers," stated Terry Huval, director of LUS Fiber.

Sales scams like this occur across the country.

"These rumors are completely false. On the contrary, LUS Fiber is a profitable enterprise, generating enough net revenues to expand its system into new territories. It is absolutely not for sale.”

If you are concerned that you are being targeted by such scams, please contact the Federal Trade Commission.