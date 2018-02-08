LPSS approves SJ Montgomery rezoning; postpones Lafayette High and Evangeline Elementary

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The Lafayette Parish School board faced a decision Wednesday night to rezone almost 500 students.

Chief Administrative Officer, Joe Craig with LPSS says about 300 students could be relocated to Northside High, from Lafayette High.

Beginning this Fall, 115 students will move from SJ Montgomery to Westside Elementary or Scott Middle.

Plus 60 students may shift from Evangeline to Live Oak.

One of three rezoning items was passed.

The objective of the rezoning is to decrease overcrowding at schools like Lafayette High, Evangeline, and SJ Montgomery; plus to get rid of portable buildings and get students into traditional classrooms.

"The district would like to use those and reduce the number of temporary classrooms on these campuses," CAO Joe Craig said.

The board voted to postpone the items of rezoning nearly 300 students from Lafayette High to Northside, and 60 students from Evangeline to Live Oak.

District 7 representative Dawn Morris said, "Were there other options or discussions of ways to improve or increase the population at Northside without having to rezone kids out of Lafayette High School?"

District 4 representative Tehmi Chassion says rezoning students from Lafayette High who live in the proposed Rezoning area to Northside may cause issues.

"Strangely enough, even though we like to pretend everything is all kumbaya and hallelujah, you mix a certain group of kids and it results in probably some of the issues that they may be having at Lafayette High as well but I still want those kids," Chassion said.

The board plans to look at their options other than rezoning to utilize classroom space and increasing population.