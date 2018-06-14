LPSO K9 deputies receive vest donations
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Parish K9 deputies Thunder and Iras have new gear thanks to donations made to the department today.
"Our K9 deputies Thunder and Iras would like to thank donors Kevin and Stacy Duck, as well as PUPcakes owner Angel Jones, for their new ballistic vests!", the department said today on its Facebook page.
"The K9 deputies, who work alongside handlers Whitney Rogers and Tim Savoy, say they’re feeling more prepared than ever to protect and serve the citizens of Lafayette Parish."
