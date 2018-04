Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved KLFY File Photo

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The Lafayette Police Department continuing our “Community Trust Walk” with the LPD Community Relations Committee in the Quiet Town neighborhood this evening.

The walk will begin near our Precinct 4 building at 1820 Moss Street at 6 p.m. and continue throughout the neighborhood.

The walk is open to the public.