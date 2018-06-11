Louisiana resident gets $2.3 million dollars unexpectedly

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo credit: MGN

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of the Treasury has returned $2.3 million in unclaimed oil royalties to a north Louisiana resident. This is the largest amount of money ever returned to one person in the history of the Unclaimed Property Program.

"This definitely was a special case, because most of our claims fall somewhere in the $900 range," said State Treasurer John Schroder. "Even if you don't find millions, it's worth your time to see if there is money out there waiting for you."

The $2.3 million claim resulted from unclaimed oil royalties from a deceased relative. The Treasury also collects old bank accounts, insurance proceeds, utility deposits and other funds from businesses when they cannot locate the rightful owners. This usually occurs because of incorrect or new addresses.

This year the Treasury has collected $83.8 million and has returned $28.7 million to 38,398 individuals. The state has $858 million in unclaimed property on the books that remains to be claimed by citizens.

To see if you have money to claim, search online at www.latreasury.com or call the Treasury's toll-free hotline at 1-888-925-4127 (Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).