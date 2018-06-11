Local neighborhood may become a cultural district

LAFAYETTE, (La) (KLFY) - The planning commission of Lafayette is holding a special meeting tonight. They will decide if the McComb Veazey neighborhood will be endorsed with cultural district boundaries.



McComb Veazey neighborhood is celebrating being one of the oldest neighborhoods in the area. Tina Bingham, the community organizer, submitted the cultural district boundaries application.

Bingham said, "McComb Veazey was the first African American settlement in Lafayette. It was the first subdivision to be made for strictly African Americans.”



The endorsement will benefit McComb Veazey financially and other ways .

Bingham said, "The city or the state can decide to wave taxes that will benefit renovations and other projects. the main benefit, is it will give us a sense of place and identify, we want to identify the Creole culture and the African American culture and celebrate that in our community."



Raychel Nelson, chairman of McComb Veazey, is nervous for Monday nights meeting. She explained, "Why? Because some person understand whats going on. And some persons don't. Some persons feel like its a negative and its not. Its bringing business that left at some point in time, for them to come back.”

According to Bingham, only Scott, Carencro, and downtown Lafayette are the only areas throughout Acadiana to have a cultural district boundary.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 pm tonight at the development & planning auditorium in Lafayette.

For more information about cultural districts, visit the Louisiana office of Cultural Districts website.