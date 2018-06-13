Lightning strike at oil field facility in Vermilion Parish

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Submitted Emile Leger)

UPDATE: Lightning struck a tank battery that was holding 800 gallons of oil Wednesday afternoon near the community of Gueydan.

The incident happened at Whiteoak Production Facility off Hwy. 713

No injuries were reported.

Gueydan Mayor Chris Theriot said multiple fire and police agencies remain on scene assisting with the clean-up.

The investigation is on-going.

ORIGINAL: A lightning strike is being blamed for a fire at an oil field facility near Gueydan in Vermilion Parish.

According to Gueydan Mayor Chris Theriot, lightning possibly hit an oil tanker or a line causing the fire.

No known injuries at this time. Crews from nearby areas are on scene, Theriot said. .

Developing story, More to follow.