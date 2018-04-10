Legendary musicians are raising money to send Acadiana athletes to the 2018 Special Olympics USA

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A number of legendary musicians are raising funds to send Acadiana athletes to the 2018 Special Olympics USA games.

Special Olympics Lousiana Acadiana Area is sending 47 people to the national event.

Team Louisiana will compete on a national stage during Summer 2018. There will be a delegation of 129 men and women ( 7 athletes, 27 unified partners, 32 coaches and official delegates) representing Special Olympics Louisiana. The delegation will compete in the following sports: Athletics (Track & Field), Aquatics (Swimming), Bocce, Bowling, Golf, Powerlifting, Tennis, Unified Basketball, Unified Softball, and Unified Flag Football. It costs approximately $129,000 to send the entire team.

The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will take place July 1-6, at the University of Washington and the Seattle, Washington community.