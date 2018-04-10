LCG to offer free parking during early voting week

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo Credit: MGN

Early voting parking will be free in the Lafayette Consolidated Government Parking Garage located at 809 S. Buchanan Street.

Please park on the fourth floor or above.

Bring your parking ticket to be validated by the Registrar of Voters office. An employee will validate your ticket.

Early voting week begins Saturday, April 14 through Saturday, April 21, 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Closed Sunday

To find your early voting location in your parish use the below link, click here.

To see what's on the ballot visit the Secretary of State's site.