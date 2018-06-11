LCG to hold semi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Day Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cropped Photo: Oran Viriyincy / CC BY-SA 2.0 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

​Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has rescheduled its semi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Day (HHWD) for Saturday, June 16 from 8 a.m. until noon at Cajun Field.

Residents in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish are encouraged to bring their unwanted household chemicals and electronics to be recycled or properly disposed.

paint (including latex), poison, chemical cleaners, gasoline and mercury

old computers, printers and other digital electronics.

HHWD is offered at no additional cost to those living within the City of Lafayette or unincorporated areas of the parish. Attendees should enter the Cajun Field parking lot at Gate 3 from Congress. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. until noon.

For updates and additional details on the June 16 HHWD visit www.lafayettela.gov. Residents may also call the Environmental Quality Division at 291-5637.