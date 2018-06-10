Lafayette restaurant to host vigil Sunday for celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain

Laura's II restaurant at 1904 West University Avenue in Lafayette is hosting a vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday, less than 72 hours after one of its most special guest was found dead by suicide.

Owner Madonna Broussard is inviting the public to attend the event which she says is being held to honor of the life and legacy of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, a man she called her friend.

Broussard met Bourdain this past February after receiving a phone call asking if she could accommodate host and crew members of the show, Parts Unknown.

In the show, Bourdain travels the world uncovering lesser known places and exploring cultures and cuisine.

Broussard said her restaurant will be featured in an episode of 'Parts Unknown airing next Sunday, June 17.

The show has won 5 emmy awards, garnered 11 nominations for writing, sound mixing, editing and cinematography, as well as a 2013 Peabody Award.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide. help is available: Here are some ways, some of which are available 24/7:

For emergencies that are life-threatening, you should immediately call 911.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or you can visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.