Lafayette Police on scene of armed robbery at cell phone business

Lafayette Police are currently working an armed robbery that occurred at a cellular communications business in the 2200 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

According to police, at approximately 2:45 p.m. a male suspect entered the business with a firearm and demanded money.

Police say the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash and merchandise.

No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as a tall thin black male wearing a yellow hoodie with black and grey pants.

Anyone with information about this crime or any individuals involved is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Dept or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.