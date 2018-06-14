Lafayette Parish standoff ends peacefully; suspect in custody Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A standoff lasted several hours Wednesday afternoon in Lafayette Parish near Carencro.

One suspect barricaded himself inside a shed and even fired a shot at a drone operated by sheriffs deputies until law enforcement resorted to brute force.

When we arrived at the scene law enforcement had already been negotiating for hours.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, SWAT arrived and attached a battering ram to the armored truck, and plowed a hole through the side of the shed.

Lieutenant John Mowell with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said they were called to the Bayou Bend neighborhood several times this week, starting on Monday.

"We received a 911 call from an individual who was emotionally stressed out and going through some mental issues," Mowell said.

That pattern continued throughout the week, Mowell said.

On Wednesday, neighbors called 911 after the suspect was seen walking the streets with a sword.

When deputies arrived, he barricaded himself in the shed.

Lt. Mowell says "it was real difficult communicating with him, obviously under the circumstances. He fired a weapon at some of our equipment and the issue continued to escalate."

After talks and tear gas were unsuccessful, a battering ram was used to tear a hole in the side of the shed.

At that point, the suspect came out and the standoff ended peacefully.

"Thankful that the sheriff's office did it the way they did and no one got hurt, it just worked out."

Dylan Gremillion is the brother the of the suspect, Jason Gremillion. He swears his brother is a good person, but issues with prescription pills have plagued him over the past year.

"His doctor prescribed him Adderall and he was already borderline bipolar. He just had some problems, people have problems with alcoholism, he had a problem with Adderall. He took it too far but he's a really good person" Gremillion said.

Jason Gremillion has been booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He's facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and illegal use of dangerous weapons.

