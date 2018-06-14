Lafayette Parish Deputies investigating a shooting on Swedish Drive Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY) [ + - ]

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night that left one person injured.

Captain John Mowell tells News 10 that the shooting was reported at 10:57 p.m. and deputies responded to the scene at the 100 block of Swedish Drive near Rue Scholastique.

When deputies arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

That person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

News 10 will update this story as new information becomes available.