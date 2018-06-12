Lafayette Consolidated Government will hold final meeting of the University Avenue Corridor study

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Acadiana Planning Commission will hold the last gathering of the University Avenue Corridor public meeting.

The series of public meetings began in January 2018 where the, CSRS, a consulting firm hired to conduct the study, evaluated the corridor from the sidewalks, shade trees, landmark signs and roundabouts.

The group made recommendations and provided alternatives to the existing infrastructure. More than 150 corridor stakeholders, residents and business owners have participated in the process. In the final meeting, attendees can expect to see final concepts and projects proposed. The meeting also provides stakeholders the chance to hear revitalization plans.

"Four corners area was the movie theater and two restaurants. Parents would drop their children off to the theater, movies and go across the street to Toby's or Jacob's and it was really a bustling area and so we want to get it back to that,” said Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.

The meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. at Bridge Ministry of Acadiana. It is open to the public. Those in attendance will be able to view the draft plan recommendations for the corridor in an open house setting and provide feedback before the plan is finalized.