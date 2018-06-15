KLFY team visits St. Martin Parish animal shelter as part of Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

ST Martinville, La. (KLFY) - Volunteers from KLFY worked at two local animal shelters.

It’s all part of the Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring.

The director at the St. Martin Parish Shelter tells News Ten they get new animals in every day and taking care of them is no easy task.

With 36 dog kennels and room for 20 cats, it’s a process every day to keep all the animals fed and healthy.

“Cleaning, feeding, scrubbing and disinfecting. There’s a process depending on the species and what it is that we're caring for so it’s about a four-stage process each different species,” says Michelle Brignac with the shelter.

“These little animals get forgotten sometimes and sometimes people don’t realize the amount of effort it takes to take care of animals especially this many,” says Stephanie Majesty a KLFY team member.

The shelters accept donations including dog and cat food, toys, blankets, and some things you wouldn't think of.

“Probably the strangest thing that we are asking for right now would be the chicken broth. No Sodium. We do enrichment for the dogs here we give them frozen chicken broth with treats and stuff inside to kind of keep them cool whenever it gets really hot,” says Brignac.

Right now the shelter is a full capacity. More information on how you can get involved and visit their website.

