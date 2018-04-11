Junior League of Lafayette holds "No Fear No Future" Program at Carencro High School

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Over ten years ago, Junior League of Lafayette recognized an opportunity to educate youth on the risks and consequences of driving while impaired, and with the unwavering support of our community partners, NO FEAR NO FUTURE was born. To date, over 10,000 students have participated in the two-day initiative exposes high school juniors and seniors to the realities and consequences of driving while impaired.

This year, the program is being held at Carencro High School Wednesday, April 11th and Thursday, April 12th, beginning at 8:30 a.m.