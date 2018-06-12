Jeanerette gets first female fire chief in department's history

Sherry Ann Landry will become the city of Jeanerette's first female fire chief in the history of the department, the city announced Monday evening.

Former Chief Jesse Hebert stepped down from the post in 2017 but remains with the department.

Landry will begin to lead the Jeanerette Fire Department's staff of 20 volunteer firefighters and administrative personnel, effective immediately.

"She has dedicated her life and services to the people of Jeanerette and the parish of Iberia since becoming a firefighter," Ward 1 Alderman Clarence Clark said.

"We have full confidence in her abilities."