A 91-year-old Lafayette woman says she still has a lot left to do and that includes sharing her advice.

Elaine Hamilton of Lafayette turns 92 next month. She's no stranger to the gym and says her secret to living a long healthy life is to be active and to eat right. "I can tell you this, I've been coming here since 1996."



The Rosehouse of the Lafayette Consolidated Government is where Elaine goes on a regular basis.

She says the gym is her favorite spot. "My doctor tells me to keep going that I'm doing the right thing," adds Hamilton.

In other words, she has a thumbs up to keep doing what she's doing. "I just love people and to be around them. At the gym is just as you're going to school again. You know everybody."

Every pound is worth the lifting and every friend is worth every pound. Elaine was born in Lafayette but she moved around a bit. "I wanted to come back to Cajun Country. The food is good and the people are nice," explains Hamilton.

Elaine has two children and seven great-grandchildren. She worked for the Texas pipeline company for 39 years. "The reason I did that is because I don't like housework. In fact, my granddaughter put up a sign for me that said kitchen closed."

She's not done doing what Elaine does best --- living life and enjoying it where ever it takes her. "I would like to go to Alaska. If you can arrange that or go to Australia. I never been to Hawaii."

"Keep active, have a good husband have a good children and have morals that's a lot."

