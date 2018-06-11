Iberia Homeless Shelter begins 2018 Raffle Fundraiser; funds needed for continued service Video

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) - The Iberia Homeless Shelter beings the 2018 Raffle Fundraiser. All funds received from the fundraiser go directly towards the shelter.

The transition side of the Iberia Homeless Shelter is a program that received many a cut in funding. Members of the shelter said with an increase of people on the streets, they need the community's support to keep their operations up and running.

"There are more barriers today then we did when the shelter first opened basically because of the mental health issues and substance abuse,” said Executive Director, Steven Etienne.

The shelter opened in 2005 as originally just a house for men. "We have a lot more teenagers. Younger adults coming into the shelter. So that makes us have to realign our program,’ said Etienne.

Now it serves the entire community. Without major grant funding, the shelter has relied on the community for support.

"The shelter doesn’t just give access to people that's homeless to sleep. The way it's working here is actually trying to find jobs for them,” said Iberia Parish President Larry Richard. “Trying to get them back on their feet. This is not a place where we're trying to get people to come and take a nap,’ he added.

Raymond Wilson is a volunteer that was inspired by the shelter's work over the years. He described it as a one-stop shop for those in need.

"It’s good to see that no one is on the streets. For me, that was good because big cities you see this. We don't want that in New Iberia,” said Wilson.

The shelter also implements marketing and social media tactics for fundraisers and events, in which, organizers believe make a huge difference.

"So I encourage people of my generation to get involved. We all want to say, you know, we want things to change, but we need to be the change that we want to see,” said Director of Marketing, Morgan Freeman.

The Iberia Parish City council established a Homeless Taskforce and this shelter is just one of many initiatives of how they’re taking action.

The 2018 Raffle Fund Raiser, LSU vs BAMA Weekend Game Package opening ceremony is scheduled for Monday, June 11 at 1101 Doyle Drive.

For more information on the fundraiser, call 337-380-3414