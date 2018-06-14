Hwy 14 downtown bridge in Abbeville to close for repairs
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- - On Monday, June 18, state Department of Transportation will be closing the Hwy. 14 downtown bridge in Abbeville for repairs.
The department is replacing the bridge's gears, which could take weeks. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.
