Local

Hwy 14 downtown bridge in Abbeville to close for repairs

Posted: Jun 14, 2018 04:23 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2018 05:08 PM CDT

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- - On Monday, June 18, state Department of Transportation will be closing the Hwy. 14 downtown bridge in Abbeville for repairs.

The department is replacing the bridge's gears, which could take weeks. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

