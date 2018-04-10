House bill looks to use state dollars for infrastructure improvements

EUNICE, La. - Rep. Phillip DeVillier introduced House Bill 122 that has passed the committee and house floor and is now waiting on the senate.

Devillier says the bill puts priorities over politics by directing more state dollars to roads, bridges, and drainage.

" [It] removes the possibility of funding non-governmental organizations or ETOs so it allows us to spend more state dollars on infrastructure," says DeVillier.

DeVillier says, if approved, the bill would also cut off wasteful spending.

"Take it away from pet projects such as golf courses and splash pads," says DeVillier.

For two Church Point mayors, one former and the current, they say these tax dollars are important going forward.

"We need some help as far as getting some of these things done," says current Mayor Russell Stelly.

"The roads are what bring tourists in, what brings businesses in. You have to have good roads," says former Mayor Roger Boudreaux.

Stelly and Boudreaux both agree that new bridges are needed as well.

They also recognize a growing drainage problem.

"With all the floods we have been having recently, it's not just regular floods anymore. It's hundred-year floods, 50-year floods so the drainage needs to be cleaned up real bad," says Boudreaux.

"Of course we have a problem with the people who live in the lower-lined areas," says Stelly.