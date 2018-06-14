Great pyrenees dies from bullet wounds in Basile, Humane Society of La.offers $500 reward for info

(Basile, LA), Rita Laboy was regularly placing food out for some neighborhood cats when she realized that a large dog she had seen roaming the neighborhood was also eating some of it.

Eventually, the dog, a wonderful white Great Pyrenees, took up residence under a nearby trailer and refused to move.

Fearing that the dog had been injured or hit by a car, Rita enlisted the help of a neighbor to pull him out and place him in a carrier. Once they had him confined, they realized that he had been shot in the shoulder, was in great pain and could barely move.

Realizing that the dog needed immediate medical attention, Rita contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana, based out of New Orleans, and they agreed to pay for the dog's medical bills.

Rita rushed the dog, now named "Micah" to the Crowley Animal Clinic, where they found that a bullet had shattered his shoulder into almost a hundred pieces and that he was extremely weak and needed to have his leg amputated because a serious infection had set in.

A decision was then made to transfer the sweet giant dog to South Paws Veterinary Surgical Specialists in Covington, Louisiana.

At South Paws, further x-rays discovered that, in addition to being shot in the shoulder with a rifle, poor Micah was also shot with a pellet gun.

Multiple pellets were found embedded under this skin, near its backside.

It also became evident that the dog was shot several weeks ago and survived on the streets with a shattered shoulder that later became infected. Dr. Bob Hancock, medical director and founder of South Paws, decided to amputate Micah's leg since he seemed too weak and in declining health.

The procedure took more than two hours, but in the end, all the medical help in the world could not help poor Micah. He never recovered from the surgery. He was given a blood transfusion and kept warm to keep his temperature up, but he died shortly after the procedure after suffering cardiac arrest, on May 25.

"It breaks my heart that people in this world can be so heartless to shoot an animal and let them suffer as Micah did. He left his paw print in my heart with a passion to continue to help our paw friends in need. I do thank all those that helped to give Micah the care he needed," says Ms. Laboy.

"We share Rita's deep sense of loss and grieve for his death. We also share Rita's desire to find the person who is responsible for inflicting so much suffering upon an innocent animal. He or she needs to be held accountable and we hope that offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution will encourage people who may have information on this crime to come forward," says Jeff Dorson, HSL Director.

Micah's story has been widely read and shared on social media, and to bring attention to his death and the unnecessary suffering and death of other animals, Ms. Laboy plans to read a short eulogy for Micah live on Facebook at noon, Central Standard Time, this Saturday, June 16th. People are encouraged to visit Ms. Laboy's Facebook page under RheeRhee Rita to hear the eulogy and learn more about Micah's rescue.

The Humane Society of Louisiana is also offering a $500.00 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for his death. The malicious killing of an animal can be considered a felony under Louisiana statutes and a defendant, if found guilty, could be fined up to $25,000.00 and/or imprisoned for up to 10 years (source: MSU Animal Legal and Historical Center, https://www.animallaw. info/statute/la-cruelty-consol idated-cruelty-statutes). Anyone with information on the shooting of Micah is encouraged to contact the Humane Society at 901-268-4432 or by email at info@humanela.org.