Grandfather of murder suspect arrested in connection with weekend arson and homicide

The grandfather of murder suspect Brandon Boutte has been arrested and charged with 1 count-obstruction of justice and 1 count-accessory after the fact of second degree murder.

Late Tuesday evening, 62 year old Donald Boutte was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond.

The St. Martin Sheriff's Office announced earlier on Tuesday that 25 year old Brandon Boutte of St. Martinville and 22 year old Toby Boutte of Sunset, are suspected in the death of 19 year old Simone Robin.

Her body was found wrapped in a blood soaked blanket Saturday night near the edge of the levee in St. Landry Parish.

The investigation continues, police say.