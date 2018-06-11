Full list of Eat Lafayette specials 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (The Advertiser)

(The Advertiser)- Eat Lafayette has helped to shine a light on Acadiana's culinary scene for 14 years.

The summer dining campaign encourages people to support local restaurants from June to September, which is typically the slowest time for those in the food-service industry.

More than 100 local restaurants participate in Eat Lafayette each year as a way to better compete with chain restaurants that have dedicated marketing budgets and staff.

Many Eat Lafayette restaurants offer discounts or special menu options during the campaign from June 18 to Sept. 16.

Plan your summer dining with the complete list of 2018 specials:

Agave Cantina: $1.50 mini, $3 small and $6 large house margaritas on Mondays; $2.50 fish tacos on Tuesdays; half-priced bottles of wine; $20 pitchers of house margaritas on Thursdays.

Alesi Pizza House: Free order of garlic breadsticks with the purchase of two entrees. Dine-in only; limit one per ticket.

Antoni's Italian Café: 50 percent off any small pizza with up to three ingredients. Dine-in only.

Avec Bacon Cafe: Featured menu item of a specialty breakfast biscuit.

BJ's Pizza House: Free appetizer (up to $5) with the purchase of any 14-inch specialty pizza.

BJ's Poor Boys and Plate Lunches: 10 percent off when you mention Eat Lafayette.

Blu Basil Wine & Grill: 10 percent off your bill when you check into Facebook.

Blue Dog Café: Three-course lunch special for $30 or four-course lunch special for $45.

Bon Temps Grill: $5 off your bill when you mention Eat Lafayette.

Bread & Circus Provisions: $1 pizza by-the-slice during lunch service; free split of Tiamo prosecco with dinner purchase; free order of frappe (thin, crispy pastry drizzled in lavender honey) during brunch service.

Brick & Spoon: 15 percent off entire purchase when you mention Eat Lafayette.

Broaddus Burgers: Two free burger toppings (excluding portabella mushroom) on your burger when you mention Eat Lafayette.

Burgersmith: $8.50 for a Smith meal, which includes a Smith burger, side of fries and fountain drink or tea.

Cafe Habana City: 10 percent off meal when you mention Eat Lafayette.

Cafe Josephine: Free order of pecan praline bread pudding with the purchase of two entrees when you mention Eat Lafayette.

Café Vermilionville: $25 for a four-course menu.​​​​​​​

Chadley's: 15 percent off custom processing when you mention Eat Lafayette.

Charley G's Seafood Grill: $35 for a 5-ounce Oscar filet (wood-grilled filet with fresh crab, asparagus and lemon-caper butter) and a glass of Ballard Lane Cabernet. Special available from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No wine substitutions.

Dax on Verot: Free drink when you mention Eat Lafayette.

Dean-O's Pizza: Featured menu item of a 10-inch specialty or design-your-own pizza.

Don's Seafood Hut: $10 off your bill when you order two entrees and mention Eat Lafayette.

Dwyer's Cafe: Free dessert with purchase of a plate lunch.

Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse & Oyster Bar: Bread pudding with rum sauce.

Graton Eatery: $5.50 for a coffee milk and beignet combo.

Ground Pat'i (Kaliste Saloom): Free homemade onion ring appetizer with purchase of two entrees.

Hot Dawg Stop: $7.99 for Mexican nachos and a 20-ounce drink when you mention Eat Lafayette; $7.99 for an 8-inch grilled cheese hot dog with fries or chips and a 20-ounce drink.

Hub City Diner: $9.99 for a barbecue brisket sandwich with potato salad, peach tea and lemon meringue pie.

iMonelli: Free bread pudding with the purchase of two entrees.

Johnson's Boucaniere: Featured menu item of a Johnson's sausage burger with a fried egg, melted cheese and house barbecue sauce on an Evangeline Maid hamburger bun.

La Pizzeria: Free spinach dip with the purchase of two entrees when you mention Eat Lafayette.

Lagneaux's Restaurant & Meat Market: $1 off adult lunch buffet or $3 off adult dinner buffet.

Lil' Daddy's Bar-B-Q: Featured menu item of a barbecue sandwich combo with two sides and a large drink.

Little River Inn: Free order of crabbies and beignets with the purchase of two entrees.

Mandez's Seafood Bar and Grill: $14.99 for seared tuna tacos with choice of two sides when you mention Eat Lafayette.

Olde Tyme Grocery: 10 percent off when you mention Eat Lafayette.

Pete's Family Sports Restaurant: $9.50 for the Louisiana-themed burger of the month.

Pizza Artista: Free soft drink with each adult pizza purchase. Not valid with any other offer or discount.

Poor Boy's Riverside Inn: Free order of crabbies and beignets with the purchase of two entrees.

Rachael's Cafe: Free bread pudding with the purchase of an entree.

Randol's Seafood Restaurant: Free bread pudding with the purchase of an entree.

Rickey Meche's Donut King (Kaliste Saloom and Youngsville locations): $1 for two hot glazed doughnuts and a small cup of regular coffee.

Sophi P. Cakes: Free cake-in-a-cup with the purchase of one dozen cupcakes on Fridays.

Super Taters: $5 summer special of a classic super-sized potato with choice of cheese, bacon bits, butter and green onions. Available June 1 through July 31.

The Cajun Table: $6 for a houseboat party (a fried blooming onion with queso and fried crawfish tails). A $12 value.

Tsunami: $15 for tuna poke with asparagus, cucumber, avocado, carrots, seaweed and sunflower seeds marinated in a garlic chili soy vinaigrette that is served with a panko fried, seasoned rice cake topped with yuzu tobiko and an over-easy quail egg.

Veronica's Cafe: Free soda with the purchase of any burger and fries when you mention Eat Lafayette.

Zeus: Half off a hummus appetizer with the purchase of two adult entrees; two-for-one wine during dinner service Thursday at the full-service locations on Pinhook and Ambassador Caffery.

Learn more about Eat Lafayette, participating restaurants and events happening in conjunction with the campaign by visiting eatlafayette.com.