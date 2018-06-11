Fourth suspect arrested in connection to car-jacking, high-speed chase in St. Mary Parish

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Clarence Woods (St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)

FRANKIN, La. (KLFY)- Clarence Woods, 24, of Patterson, was arrested by the Jeanerette Police Department on Saturday.

He faces charges of principal to aggravated armed robbery with a weapon, principal to attempted first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted armed robbery weapon.

ORIGINAL STORY: The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is still seeking a fourth suspect this morning.

Three others were arrested Thursday night after an hours long manhunt in a wooded area near Burns Point.

The suspects led authorities on a high-speed chase after a shooting and attempted carjacking in Jeanerette. The victim was not injured.

"Deputies pursued the vehicle at a dangerously high rate of speed from Franklin to the Burns Point area, where the vehicle crashed and suspects fled on foot," the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Three suspects have been arrested on the following charges:

Courtland Fullwood, 30, of Morgan City:

Aggravated flight from an officer

Resisting arrest

Patterson Police Department failure to appear warrant for speeding

Morgan City Police Department warrant for theft of a motor vehicle

Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving without a license and improper backing

Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of stop sign violation and driving without a license

Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving under suspension

Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of stolen things

Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft by shoplifting

Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace (language)

Failure to appear warrant on the charge of domestic abuse battery

Darian Bridget, 23, of Patterson, was arrested was arrested on aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest.

Darian Bridget

Kurwin Webb Jr., 24, or Morgan City, LA was arrested on aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest.