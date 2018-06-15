Former Duson police chief dies

Former Duson Police Chief Frank Andrew has passed away, the department announced.

He was 52 years old.

Chief Kip Judice said Andrew died sometime overnight and was found in his bed this morning. No foul place is suspected. The investigation has been turned over to the coroner's office.

Andrew worked for Duson Police Department for 15 years.

He was appointed chief in 2009 and served until 2014.

He is survived by his brothers and a 6-year-old son.

"We will forever owe a great deal of gratitude for his service to this department and this community," Judice said this morning. "He will be missed. We are sorry to see him go."

